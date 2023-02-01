BlackRock Increases Position in Inogen (INGN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.01MM shares of Inogen Inc (INGN). This represents 17.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 3.37MM shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.88% and an increase in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.50% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inogen is $27.88. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from its latest reported closing price of $23.33.

The projected annual revenue for Inogen is $422MM, an increase of 15.35%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inogen. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INGN is 0.1387%, an increase of 5.1602%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 26,498K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 2,682,082 shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351,172 shares, representing a decrease of 24.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 15.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,672,896 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435,502 shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,084,244 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530,618 shares, representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 122.64% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 956,644 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 920,170 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608,561 shares, representing a decrease of 74.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 39.50% over the last quarter.

Inogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

