BlackRock Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.61MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 15.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 5.67MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 87.12% and an increase in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innoviva is $17.17. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 37.47% from its latest reported closing price of $12.49.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviva is $277MM, a decrease of 25.87%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, a decrease of 64.59%.

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 93,261K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sarissa Capital Management holds 6,614K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 4,952K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares, representing an increase of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 9.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,612K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,266K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,799K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 16.45% over the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 4,079K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc. is a healthcare focused asset management company. The Company intends to participate in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva operates in the United States.

