BlackRock Increases Position in Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.11MM shares of Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 29.19MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.16% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingersoll-Rand is $58.73. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.16% from its latest reported closing price of $56.39.

The projected annual revenue for Ingersoll-Rand is $6,250MM, an increase of 9.43%. The projected annual EPS is $2.54, an increase of 51.77%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingersoll-Rand. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IR is 0.2678%, an increase of 6.1640%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 497,184K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 63,520,257 shares representing 15.69% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,811,250 shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,163,087 shares, representing a decrease of 160.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 48.90% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 21,099,882 shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,990,602 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 7.53% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 19,669,285 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,861,896 shares, representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 30.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 17,488,383 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,418,017 shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Declares $0.02 Dividend

Ingersoll-Rand said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $56.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.16%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 0.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.02 (n=56).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Ingersoll-Rand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

