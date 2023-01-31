BlackRock Increases Position in Infinera (INFN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.98MM shares of Infinera Corp. (INFN). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 13.80MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.70% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Infinera is $8.39. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.70% from its latest reported closing price of $7.07.

The projected annual revenue for Infinera is $1,693MM, an increase of 13.81%. The projected annual EPS is $0.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infinera. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INFN is 0.1668%, a decrease of 1.1922%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.88% to 238,959K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 25,175,384 shares representing 11.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 17,924,169 shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,227,728 shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 11,269,045 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,066,650 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 118.71% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 10,818,221 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,190,014 shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 7,208,123 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,010,512 shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Infinera Background Information

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications.

