BlackRock Increases Position in Illumina (ILMN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.05MM shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 11.78MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.75% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Illumina is $249.49. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.75% from its latest reported closing price of $210.10.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is $5,111MM, an increase of 8.74%. The projected annual EPS is $3.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 4.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ILMN is 0.3448%, an increase of 13.3012%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 156,562K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 16,743,103 shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,020,101 shares, representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 7,427,083 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,168,862 shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 11.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,688,807 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,625,416 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,521,397 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790,228 shares, representing an increase of 38.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 77.89% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 4,053,567 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,562,700 shares, representing a decrease of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Illumina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Its focus on innovation has established it as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. The Company products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

