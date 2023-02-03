BlackRock Increases Position in iHeartMedia (IHRT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.57MM shares of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.47MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for iHeartMedia is $12.14. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 39.59% from its latest reported closing price of $8.70.

The projected annual revenue for iHeartMedia is $3,918MM, an increase of 1.81%. The projected annual EPS is $0.44.

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in iHeartMedia. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IHRT is 0.1690%, a decrease of 0.6089%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 124,476K shares.

Allianz Asset Management holds 22,657,994 shares representing 15.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,682,770 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 3.59% over the last quarter.

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 9,028,024 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 4,880,724 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,774,724 shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 3,880,530 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 3,729,320 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003,163 shares, representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 6.36% over the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the number one audio company in America based on consumer reach. The Company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including through more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio service, which is available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, smartphones, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; live events; podcasting; and other digital products and newsletters. The company uses its unparalleled national reach to target both nationally and locally on behalf of its advertising partners, and uses its proprietary SmartAudio suite of data targeting and analytics to provide unique advertising products across all its platforms.

