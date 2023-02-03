BlackRock Increases Position in IDT (IDT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of IDT Corporation (IDT). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDT. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IDT is 0.1209%, a decrease of 29.7904%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 11,578K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,133,406 shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312,106 shares, representing a decrease of 15.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Alta Fox Capital Management holds 649,681 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330,018 shares, representing an increase of 49.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 72.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 640,184 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616,660 shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 616,973 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621,800 shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 467,829 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468,166 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDT by 14.18% over the last quarter.

IDT Declares $0.09 Dividend

IDT said on June 4, 2018 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 18, 2018 received the payment on June 29, 2018. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $31.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.89%, the lowest has been 4.60%, and the highest has been 11.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.54 (n=33).

The current dividend yield is 3.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

IDT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDT Corporation is a global provider of communications and payment services. IDT is a New York Stock Exchange listed company headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, with a workforce of over 1,000 professionals on six continents. The Company was founded by its Chairman, Howard Jonas, in 1990, and since its inception has been imbued with his spirit of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

