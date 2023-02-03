BlackRock Increases Position in IDEX (IEX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.23MM shares of IDEX Corporation (IEX). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 6.06MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.54% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for IDEX is $244.86. The forecasts range from a low of $215.13 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from its latest reported closing price of $225.59.

The projected annual revenue for IDEX is $3,311MM, an increase of 4.06%. The projected annual EPS is $8.60, an increase of 10.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1276 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEX. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IEX is 0.3006%, an increase of 11.5971%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 88,718K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,963,944 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292,370 shares, representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 28.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,914,364 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003,359 shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 84.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,687,925 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690,749 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,250,954 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239,160 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEX by 15.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,018,126 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company.

IDEX Declares $0.60 Dividend

IDEX said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $225.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 1.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Idex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDEX is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you're driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It's likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX is proud to say that IDEX now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives.

