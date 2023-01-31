BlackRock Increases Position in Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.73MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.67% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ideaya Biosciences is $25.61. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 54.67% from its latest reported closing price of $16.56.

The projected annual revenue for Ideaya Biosciences is $17MM, a decrease of 65.42%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.65.

Fund Sentiment

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ideaya Biosciences. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IDYA is 0.3753%, a decrease of 1.9695%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.02% to 46,182K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Logos Global Management holds 4,135,000 shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750,000 shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,715,400 shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972,947 shares, representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 19.65% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,294,859 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794,859 shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,862,091 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162,091 shares, representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDYA by 54.15% over the last quarter.

Canaan Partners X holds 2,660,713 shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ideaya Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality - which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.