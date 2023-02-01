BlackRock Increases Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.87MM shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.56% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is $56.61. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 74.56% from its latest reported closing price of $32.43.

The projected annual revenue for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is $3,769MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual EPS is $1.99.

Fund Sentiment

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HY is 0.0436%, a decrease of 13.4392%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 8,421K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,063,080 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005,568 shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 347,054 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146,250 shares, representing an increase of 57.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HY by 50.77% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 310,366 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344,107 shares, representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 64.56% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 310,000 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199,834 shares, representing an increase of 35.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HY by 55.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 269,570 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares $0.32 Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling said on November 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.29 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $32.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).

