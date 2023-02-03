BlackRock Increases Position in Hyliion Holdings (HYLN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.12MM shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 8.63MM shares and 4.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.25% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hyliion Holdings is $3.51. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $3.74.

The projected annual revenue for Hyliion Holdings is $14MM, an increase of 1,024.94%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.97.

Fund Sentiment

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyliion Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HYLN is 0.0318%, a decrease of 19.1453%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 57,081K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Electric holds 5,500,000 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,720,847 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612,900 shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 4.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,083,670 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129,251 shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,818,995 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,971,074 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,276,837 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097,332 shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyliion's mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and GHG emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale.

