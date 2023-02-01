BlackRock Increases Position in Huntsman (HUN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.23MM shares of Huntsman Corporation (HUN). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.63MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.76% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.39% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntsman is $31.57. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.39% from its latest reported closing price of $31.69.

The projected annual revenue for Huntsman is $7,587MM, a decrease of 18.14%. The projected annual EPS is $2.79, a decrease of 49.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HUN is 0.2491%, a decrease of 9.0450%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 209,573K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 9,078,812 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,583,203 shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,812,516 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,393,982 shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,467,164 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,977,889 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 6,152,250 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,539,255 shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Huntsman Declares $0.21 Dividend

Huntsman said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.85 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $31.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Huntsman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Its chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. It operates more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within its four distinct business divisions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.