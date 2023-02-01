BlackRock Increases Position in Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.29MM shares of Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.89MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.27% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hunt Transport Services is $193.34. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $239.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.27% from its latest reported closing price of $189.05.

The projected annual revenue for Hunt Transport Services is $15,301MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual EPS is $9.76, an increase of 0.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hunt Transport Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JBHT is 0.2780%, an increase of 5.2057%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 94,370K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,539,896 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,896,043 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,579,989 shares, representing a decrease of 54.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 62.92% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,203,111 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199,916 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,445,657 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528,797 shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 5.53% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,647,000 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545,400 shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Hunt Transport Services Declares $0.42 Dividend

Hunt Transport Services said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $189.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.86%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.