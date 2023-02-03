BlackRock Increases Position in HubSpot (HUBS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.41MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.97% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for HubSpot is $378.16. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.97% from its latest reported closing price of $397.96.

The projected annual revenue for HubSpot is $2,102MM, an increase of 28.91%. The projected annual EPS is $2.89.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1168 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HUBS is 0.3448%, a decrease of 2.2993%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 52,033K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,196,978 shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269,200 shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 14.90% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,645,874 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476,225 shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,659,340 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850,302 shares, representing a decrease of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,400,528 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324,312 shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 2.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,360,536 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337,619 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 4.74% over the last quarter.

HubSpot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

