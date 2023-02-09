BlackRock Increases Position in Hubbell (HUBB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.42MM shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 5.37MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.17% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hubbell is $241.87. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.17% from its latest reported closing price of $239.07.

The projected annual revenue for Hubbell is $5,288MM, an increase of 6.87%. The projected annual EPS is $11.33, an increase of 19.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 11.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.36%, an increase of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 61,082K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,871K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares, representing an increase of 40.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 174.25% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,267K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,768K shares, representing a decrease of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 48.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,280K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 35.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 98.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,601K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 31.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,569K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 27.83% over the last quarter.

Hubbell Declares $1.12 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share ($4.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

At the current share price of $239.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.46%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 4.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hubbell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.