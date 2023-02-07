BlackRock Increases Position in Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.79MM shares of Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 13.01MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.45% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Pharma is $118.46. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.45% from its latest reported closing price of $110.25.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Pharma is $4,050MM, an increase of 9.42%. The projected annual EPS is $5.51, an increase of 119.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Pharma. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 4.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HZNP is 0.4155%, a decrease of 9.0940%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 256,249K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,622,610 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,665,385 shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 6,954,570 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,995,833 shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 19.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,850,388 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,771,047 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,787,642 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,652,529 shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Paulson & holds 6,100,000 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,199,000 shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Horizon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The Company pipeline is purposeful: it applyie scientific expertise and courages to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. The Company believes science and compassion must work together to transform lives.

