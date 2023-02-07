BlackRock Increases Position in Honeywell International (HON)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 41.47MM shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 41.19MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.12% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is $222.65. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from its latest reported closing price of $204.04.

The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is $37,223MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual EPS is $9.33, an increase of 27.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 1.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HON is 0.5755%, an increase of 4.6657%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 581,512K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,089,105 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,044,328 shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 19,683,621 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,178,966 shares, representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,276,398 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,087,212 shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,846,171 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,660,741 shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,745,307 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Honeywell International Declares $1.03 Dividend

Honeywell International said on September 30, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share ($4.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

At the current share price of $204.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Honeywell International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.