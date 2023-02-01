BlackRock Increases Position in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.15MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.01% and an increase in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.78% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hometrust Bancshares is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.78% from its latest reported closing price of $27.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hometrust Bancshares is $190MM, an increase of 24.23%. The projected annual EPS is $2.94, an increase of 21.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hometrust Bancshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HTBI is 0.0706%, a decrease of 20.6149%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 10,626K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,252,000 shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 959,000 shares, representing an increase of 23.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 43.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 627,515 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646,515 shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 417,531 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 388,817 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365,623 shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 357,236 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732,236 shares, representing a decrease of 104.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 54.52% over the last quarter.

Hometrust Bancshares Declares $0.10 Dividend

Hometrust Bancshares said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $27.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.31%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

HomeTrust Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $3.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 40 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.