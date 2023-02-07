BlackRock Increases Position in Home Depot (HD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 76.26MM shares of Home Depot Inc (HD). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 70.04MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.81% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Depot is $348.39. The forecasts range from a low of $260.58 to a high of $493.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.81% from its latest reported closing price of $329.27.

The projected annual revenue for Home Depot is $162,352MM, an increase of 3.22%. The projected annual EPS is $17.18, an increase of 3.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Depot. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 2.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HD is 0.8790%, an increase of 2.9504%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 813,437K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 40,060,264 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,390,555 shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HD by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,540,315 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,264,544 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HD by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,298,252 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,872,497 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HD by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,422,793 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,444,756 shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,963,938 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,350,698 shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HD by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Home Depot Declares $1.90 Dividend

Home Depot said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.90 per share ($7.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.90 per share.

At the current share price of $329.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Home Depot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,296 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

