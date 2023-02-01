BlackRock Increases Position in Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.39MM shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.38MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.15% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilton Grand Vacations is $67.32. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 42.15% from its latest reported closing price of $47.36.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Grand Vacations is $4,033MM, an increase of 18.79%. The projected annual EPS is $3.82, an increase of 32.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Grand Vacations. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HGV is 0.4885%, a decrease of 4.1187%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 127,383K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 30,295,825 shares representing 26.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 7,727,165 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 6,509,913 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 5,833,980 shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069,487 shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,573,151 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,476,349 shares, representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 15.06% over the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Background Information

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members.

