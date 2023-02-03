BlackRock Increases Position in Hess (HES)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.03MM shares of Hess Corp. (HES). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 22.83MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.52% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess is $156.15. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.52% from its latest reported closing price of $138.78.

The projected annual revenue for Hess is $11,461MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual EPS is $9.61, an increase of 59.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HES is 0.4366%, an increase of 4.4437%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 307,100K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 9,372,740 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,321,840 shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 11.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,312,239 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,249,334 shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 8.06% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 8,140,984 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,741,313 shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,842,807 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,041,471 shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,682,178 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,870,489 shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Hess Declares $0.38 Dividend

Hess said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on December 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $138.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hess Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hess Corporation is an American global independent energy company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. he company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas.

