BlackRock Increases Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.65MM shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 7.68MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.38% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heron Therapeutics is $10.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 266.38% from its latest reported closing price of $2.90.

The projected annual revenue for Heron Therapeutics is $160MM, an increase of 63.05%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.88.

Fund Sentiment

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heron Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HRTX is 0.1166%, an increase of 53.9178%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.89% to 140,335K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 11,883,178 shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,831,524 shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 66.93% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 8,548,387 shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,131,678 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 6,840,000 shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720,000 shares, representing an increase of 45.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 124.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,694,684 shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,885,677 shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTX by 51.59% over the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Background Information

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Heron is developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients suffering from pain or cancer.

