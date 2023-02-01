BlackRock Increases Position in Herc Holdings (HRI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.71MM shares of Herc Holdings Inc (HRI). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.64MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.99% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is $163.07. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $256.20. The average price target represents an increase of 4.99% from its latest reported closing price of $155.32.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is $3,310MM, an increase of 30.79%. The projected annual EPS is $13.89, an increase of 36.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 7.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HRI is 0.2848%, an increase of 8.0797%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 34,847K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 4,022,841 shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,151,329 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144,474 shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 22.54% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,882,987 shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912,675 shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,426,084 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340,230 shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 30.25% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,168,529 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849,130 shares, representing an increase of 27.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 74.25% over the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

