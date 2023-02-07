BlackRock Increases Position in Herbalife (HLF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.66MM shares of Herbalife Ltd. (HLF). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2013 they reported 4.40MM shares and 4.08% of the company, an increase in shares of 74.03% and an increase in total ownership of 3.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.76% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herbalife is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 73.76% from its latest reported closing price of $16.73.

The projected annual revenue for Herbalife is $4,902MM, a decrease of 8.23%. The projected annual EPS is $3.38, an increase of 10.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herbalife. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 7.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HLF is 0.1588%, a decrease of 17.8413%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 105,328K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 10,845,794 shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 9,983,500 shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,083,500 shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,109,164 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,925,264 shares, representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 4,295,061 shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546,441 shares, representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,234,420 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865,673 shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Background Information

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

