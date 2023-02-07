BlackRock Increases Position in Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.76MM shares of Henry (JACK) & Associates, Inc. (JKHY). This represents 10.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 7.34MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.03% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Henry & Associates is $191.96. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.03% from its latest reported closing price of $177.69.

The projected annual revenue for Henry & Associates is $2,134MM, an increase of 7.56%. The projected annual EPS is $5.08, an increase of 1.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry & Associates. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JKHY is 0.3007%, a decrease of 6.7166%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 73,882K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 4,022,749 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,303,855 shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,964,983 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,009,821 shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,176,324 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143,922 shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 7.14% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,916,203 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921,399 shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,652,985 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611,656 shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Henry & Associates Declares $0.49 Dividend

Henry & Associates said on August 22, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2022 received the payment on September 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $177.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Jack Henry & Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.