BlackRock Increases Position in Healthequity (HQY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.42MM shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY). This represents 12.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 9.06MM shares and 10.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.87% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthequity is $84.50. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 38.87% from its latest reported closing price of $60.85.

The projected annual revenue for Healthequity is $860MM, an increase of 3.48%. The projected annual EPS is $1.33.

Fund Sentiment

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthequity. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HQY is 0.4229%, an increase of 18.5139%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 107,412K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,726,062 shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,628,751 shares, representing a decrease of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 3.88% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,332,969 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687,591 shares, representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 44.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,529,266 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481,419 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 16.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,465,404 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426,012 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,151,210 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457,011 shares, representing a decrease of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Healthequity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for its more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share its mission to connect health and wealth and value its culture of remarkable 'Purple' service.

