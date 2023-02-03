BlackRock Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.05MM shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 6.31MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.00% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap is $47.15. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.00% from its latest reported closing price of $38.33.

The projected annual revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap is $164MM, an increase of 36.82%. The projected annual EPS is $2.26, an increase of 58.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HASI is 0.2344%, a decrease of 19.5682%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 84,642K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,437,874 shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,148,139 shares, representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 1.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,358,822 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,605,494 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557,230 shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,481,996 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628,060 shares, representing an increase of 34.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,318,619 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377,943 shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HASI by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Declares $0.38 Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 27, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $38.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.40%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 7.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hannon Armstrong is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $7 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

