BlackRock Increases Position in Hackett Group (HCKT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.66MM shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.93MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.12% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.28% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hackett Group is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.28% from its latest reported closing price of $22.62.

The projected annual revenue for Hackett Group is $303MM, an increase of 4.31%. The projected annual EPS is $1.62, an increase of 6.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hackett Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HCKT is 0.1401%, an increase of 4.9111%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 27,817K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 2,758,521 shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,200,744 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367,444 shares, representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,058,272 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094,881 shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,034,435 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029,021 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 6.28% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 862,108 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904,508 shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCKT by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Hackett Group Declares $0.11 Dividend

Hackett Group said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 22, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $22.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.34%, the lowest has been 1.82%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hackett Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hackett Group is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including implementation of leading enterprise cloud applications, workflow automation and analytics that enable digital world class performance.

