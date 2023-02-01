BlackRock Increases Position in GrowGeneration (GRWG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.47MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.87% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for GrowGeneration is $5.51. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.87% from its latest reported closing price of $5.16.

The projected annual revenue for GrowGeneration is $279MM, a decrease of 11.15%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.34.

Fund Sentiment

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrowGeneration. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GRWG is 0.1083%, a decrease of 8.1531%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 36,872K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AdvisorShares Investments holds 3,702,509 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101,799 shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 3,368,935 shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488,355 shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 2.94% over the last quarter.

MSOS - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds 3,112,230 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614,976 shares, representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 13.58% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 2,938,255 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464,184 shares, representing a decrease of 17.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 1.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,363,554 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657,947 shares, representing a decrease of 21.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRWG by 16.42% over the last quarter.

