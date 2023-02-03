BlackRock Increases Position in Great Ajax (AJX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Great Ajax Corp (AJX). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 1.05MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.86% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.20% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Great Ajax is $13.06. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 46.20% from its latest reported closing price of $8.93.

The projected annual revenue for Great Ajax is $49MM, a decrease of 3.50%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06.

Fund Sentiment

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Ajax. This is a decrease of 80 owner(s) or 43.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AJX is 0.1372%, an increase of 56.2585%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.23% to 15,156K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,953,061 shares representing 17.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967,005 shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJX by 88.53% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,663,364 shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 931,509 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 764,244 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783,893 shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJX by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 664,619 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651,328 shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJX by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Great Ajax Declares $0.27 Dividend

Great Ajax said on August 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on August 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $8.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.88%, the lowest has been 5.26%, and the highest has been 22.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 41.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

Great Ajax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. It also originates and acquires loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. The Company is externally managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC. Its mortgage loans and other real estate assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. It's elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

