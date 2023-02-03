BlackRock Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.07MM shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2021 they reported 13.34MM shares and 4.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.29% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is $28.41. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from its latest reported closing price of $23.82.

The projected annual revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding is $9,715MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual EPS is $2.53, an increase of 93.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 6.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GPK is 0.3959%, a decrease of 0.1802%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 343,628K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 20,615,622 shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,282,150 shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 2.45% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 14,830,282 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,304,944 shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 12,870,153 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,652,477 shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,767,481 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,910,939 shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 86.05% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,705,168 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,007,283 shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 84.53% over the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Declares $0.08 Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding said on August 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022 received the payment on October 5, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $23.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Graphic Packaging Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.