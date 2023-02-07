BlackRock Increases Position in Grainger (GWW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.18MM shares of Grainger (W.W.), Inc. (GWW). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.85% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grainger is $618.68. The forecasts range from a low of $443.39 to a high of $729.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of $674.28.

The projected annual revenue for Grainger is $16,038MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual EPS is $31.06, an increase of 2.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grainger. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GWW is 0.2763%, an increase of 2.1652%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 40,658K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,519,525 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797,381 shares, representing a decrease of 18.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,366,863 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353,814 shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,054,682 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058,807 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,043,478 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499,883 shares, representing an increase of 52.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 136.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,026,226 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950,205 shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Grainger Declares $1.72 Dividend

Grainger said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share ($6.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

At the current share price of $674.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 2.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

W.W. Grainger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

