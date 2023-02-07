BlackRock Increases Position in Graco (GGG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.33MM shares of Graco Inc. (GGG). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.11MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.64% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Graco is $73.59. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.64% from its latest reported closing price of $71.00.

The projected annual revenue for Graco is $2,219MM, an increase of 3.52%. The projected annual EPS is $2.78, an increase of 2.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graco. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GGG is 0.3252%, an increase of 6.1494%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 163,901K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fiera Capital holds 9,666,835 shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,106,956 shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,244,085 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,373,552 shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 4.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,041,201 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,986,774 shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 6.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,941,939 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,857,249 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGG by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 4,400,000 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Graco Declares $0.24 Dividend

Graco said on December 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 17, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $71.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 1.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Graco Background Information

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries.

