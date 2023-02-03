BlackRock Increases Position in Gogo (GOGO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.77MM shares of Gogo Inc (GOGO). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 11, 2019 they reported 3.99MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 145.03% and an increase in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.95% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gogo is $21.05. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.95% from its latest reported closing price of $17.40.

The projected annual revenue for Gogo is $459MM, an increase of 18.12%. The projected annual EPS is $0.67, a decrease of 71.82%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gogo. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GOGO is 0.2673%, an increase of 0.0931%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 87,942K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gtcr holds 31,739,011 shares representing 24.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,211,958 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770,493 shares, representing a decrease of 48.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGO by 48.84% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 2,914,418 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,262,642 shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGO by 31.88% over the last quarter.

Tenzing Global Management holds 2,750,000 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500,000 shares, representing a decrease of 27.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGO by 38.87% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 2,637,924 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012,193 shares, representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOGO by 33.66% over the last quarter.

Gogo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gogo is the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

