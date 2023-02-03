BlackRock Increases Position in Godaddy (GDDY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.35MM shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.69% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Godaddy is $94.75. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.69% from its latest reported closing price of $84.08.

The projected annual revenue for Godaddy is $4,434MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual EPS is $2.77, an increase of 29.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godaddy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GDDY is 0.4343%, an increase of 2.2008%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 187,553K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,095,960 shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,908,538 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 84.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,661,834 shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,690,296 shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 8,259,937 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,376,808 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 21.56% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 7,886,320 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,951,327 shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,404,530 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,395,502 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

