BlackRock Increases Position in GMS (GMS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.23MM shares of GMS Inc (GMS). This represents 17.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 7.02MM shares and 16.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.00% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.23% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for GMS is $61.07. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.23% from its latest reported closing price of $56.43.

The projected annual revenue for GMS is $5,266MM, an increase of 0.63%. The projected annual EPS is $8.76, an increase of 13.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in GMS. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GMS is 0.2009%, a decrease of 12.3863%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.98% to 45,254K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 6,336,573 shares representing 15.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,131,573 shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 14.33% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,124,575 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004,483 shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 5.10% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,690,791 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628,350 shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 0.45% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,406,667 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360,000 shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,225,162 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212,557 shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMS by 5.30% over the last quarter.

GMS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 265 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS's extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for its core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

