BlackRock Increases Position in Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.04MM shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.08% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Medical REIT is $11.80. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from its latest reported closing price of $10.92.

The projected annual revenue for Global Medical REIT is $147MM, an increase of 11.82%. The projected annual EPS is $0.14, a decrease of 44.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Medical REIT. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GMRE is 0.1067%, a decrease of 17.0732%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 48,630K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,820,569 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791,826 shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,827,279 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826,704 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,784,342 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599,300 shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 46.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,702,656 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780,116 shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,421,029 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834,559 shares, representing an increase of 41.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 32.17% over the last quarter.

Global Medical REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

