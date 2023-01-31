BlackRock Increases Position in German American Bancorp. (GABC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.17MM shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.88% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for German American Bancorp. is $41.44. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.88% from its latest reported closing price of $37.37.

The projected annual revenue for German American Bancorp. is $281MM, an increase of 16.48%. The projected annual EPS is $3.42, an increase of 28.27%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in German American Bancorp.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GABC is 0.0898%, an increase of 10.2077%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 15,684K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,416,785 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286,645 shares, representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,016,934 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016,886 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 810,129 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791,385 shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 11.48% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 682,332 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIPSX - CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 620,000 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570,000 shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 18.87% over the last quarter.

German American Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

