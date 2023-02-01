BlackRock Increases Position in Generation Bio (GBIO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.71MM shares of Generation Bio Co (GBIO). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.17MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 188.14% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generation Bio is $17.00. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 188.14% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90.

The projected annual revenue for Generation Bio is $4MM, an increase of 10,525.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.21.

Fund Sentiment

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generation Bio. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GBIO is 0.0487%, a decrease of 25.7309%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 59,419K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 8,278,876 shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,395,573 shares representing 12.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,931,613 shares, representing a decrease of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBIO by 61.26% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,627,280 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,482,617 shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,473,677 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764,505 shares, representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBIO by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Generation Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company's non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is engineered to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company's efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio's mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

