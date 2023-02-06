BlackRock Increases Position in Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.05MM shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.40MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.91% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.08% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genco Shipping & Trading is $24.45. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.08% from its latest reported closing price of $17.58.

The projected annual revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading is $336MM, a decrease of 43.42%. The projected annual EPS is $3.06, a decrease of 41.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genco Shipping & Trading. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GNK is 0.0955%, a decrease of 31.5464%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.86% to 30,704K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 2,694,583 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,564,583 shares, representing a decrease of 69.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 50.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 810,808 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774,030 shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 18.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 797,170 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842,388 shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 33.53% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 767,004 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648,657 shares, representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 752,511 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744,301 shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNK by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Declares $0.50 Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022 received the payment on August 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $17.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.74%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 22.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.62 (n=151).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.51%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Genco Shipping & Trading Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 21, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 17 Supramax and seven Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,573,000 dwt and an average age of 10.4 years.

