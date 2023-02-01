BlackRock Increases Position in Full House Resorts (FLL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.13MM shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.04MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.65% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.09% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Full House Resorts is $12.44. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.09% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82.

The projected annual revenue for Full House Resorts is $305MM, an increase of 78.97%. The projected annual EPS is $0.70.

Fund Sentiment

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Full House Resorts. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 10.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FLL is 0.1054%, a decrease of 2.5724%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.19% to 18,793K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,315,082 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378,360 shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 3.06% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 1,217,119 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 952,478 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 838,890 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912,690 shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 1.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 718,474 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757,349 shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLL by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Full House Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. The Company is currently constructing a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, adjacent to its existing Bronco Billy's property.

