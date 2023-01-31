BlackRock Increases Position in Fubotv (FUBO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.57MM shares of Fubotv Inc (FUBO). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.81MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 48.53% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.00% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fubotv is $4.49. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 87.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.40.

The projected annual revenue for Fubotv is $1,289MM, an increase of 40.14%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.13.

Fund Sentiment

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fubotv. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FUBO is 0.0555%, an increase of 31.8186%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.94% to 73,542K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,881,340 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912,100 shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 48.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,237,721 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,205,169 shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 51.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,891,476 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,101,401 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 47.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,205,434 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109,578 shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 53.42% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,960,536 shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,589,815 shares, representing a decrease of 88.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUBO by 18.92% over the last quarter.

fuboTV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV's base plan, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49), with the option to add dozens of additional networks. Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can't find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

