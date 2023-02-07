BlackRock Increases Position in FMC (FMC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.41MM shares of FMC Corp (FMC). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.13MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.62% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.12% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FMC is $143.94. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.12% from its latest reported closing price of $126.13.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is $6,077MM, an increase of 8.64%. The projected annual EPS is $8.42, an increase of 64.04%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1382 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FMC is 0.3205%, an increase of 6.4638%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 132,242K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,189,633 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,256,028 shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,803,404 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909,024 shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 81.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,753,049 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711,568 shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,085,382 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698,917 shares, representing an increase of 12.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 46.42% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 3,017,268 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019,739 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 5.32% over the last quarter.

FMC Declares $0.58 Dividend

FMC said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $126.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

FMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe.

