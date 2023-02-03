BlackRock Increases Position in Flowserve (FLS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.23MM shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.70MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.40% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowserve is $33.57. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.40% from its latest reported closing price of $34.75.

The projected annual revenue for Flowserve is $3,928MM, an increase of 12.37%. The projected annual EPS is $1.73, an increase of 168.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowserve. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FLS is 0.1988%, an increase of 9.7567%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 160,214K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,729,606 shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,770,663 shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,649,653 shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,277,196 shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 87.07% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,892,216 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,545,667 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,905,987 shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,433,179 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,488,355 shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLS by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Flowserve Declares $0.20 Dividend

Flowserve said on December 12, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $34.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Flowserve Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.