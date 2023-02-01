BlackRock Increases Position in Fisker (FSR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.36MM shares of Fisker Inc (FSR). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.03MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.03% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.51% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fisker is $12.85. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 72.51% from its latest reported closing price of $7.45.

The projected annual revenue for Fisker is $2,165MM, an increase of 2,811,588.31%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.39.

Fund Sentiment

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FSR is 0.0870%, an increase of 31.0664%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 90,488K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIFTHDELTA holds 7,391,118 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Moore Capital Management holds 7,183,630 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,448,892 shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 33.51% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,051,765 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010,000 shares, representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 32.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,796,237 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,632,556 shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 4.92% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,014,764 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939,288 shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Fisker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

