BlackRock Increases Position in Fiserv (FISV)

February 07, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 42.15MM shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 40.31MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.18% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is $122.55. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.18% from its latest reported closing price of $106.40.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is $18,247MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual EPS is $7.44, an increase of 131.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 3.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FISV is 0.6800%, an increase of 3.7884%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 672,341K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FISV / Fiserv Inc Ownership

Price T Rowe Associates holds 48,306,383 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,900,333 shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 37.40% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 36,667,839 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,117,580 shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 13.73% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,192,100 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,146,600 shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 21,297,450 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,169,883 shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,179,822 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,134,066 shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FISV by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Fiserv Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiserv, Inc. aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies ®.

