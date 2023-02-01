BlackRock Increases Position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.36MM shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.16MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.16% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is $41.82. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 30.16% from its latest reported closing price of $32.13.

The projected annual revenue for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is $211MM, a decrease of 16.84%. The projected annual EPS is $3.91, an increase of 7.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FMBH is 0.0485%, a decrease of 9.2876%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 7,752K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 521,497 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521,337 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 6.55% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 435,997 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456,449 shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 7.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 400,977 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386,880 shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 313,183 shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321,900 shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 9.71% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 290,000 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320,467 shares, representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 12.99% over the last quarter.

First Mid Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. ("First Mid") is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A. ("First Mid Bank"); First Mid Wealth Management Co.; and First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. First Mid is a $5.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years.

