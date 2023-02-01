BlackRock Increases Position in First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.57MM shares of First Internet Bancorp (INBK). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.07% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Internet Bancorp is $29.99. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.07% from its latest reported closing price of $26.29.

The projected annual revenue for First Internet Bancorp is $92MM, a decrease of 19.82%. The projected annual EPS is $2.29, a decrease of 38.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Internet Bancorp. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INBK is 0.1156%, a decrease of 17.3656%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 7,636K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 584,239 shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620,595 shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 432,985 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426,230 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 382,467 shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377,467 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 351,171 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350,571 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 0.90% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 301,671 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Internet Bancorp Declares $0.06 Dividend

First Internet Bancorp said on September 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $26.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 1.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

First Internet Bancorp Background Information

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies.

