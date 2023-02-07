BlackRock Increases Position in First Foundation (FFWM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.46MM shares of First Foundation Inc (FFWM). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.13MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 42.60% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.39% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Foundation is $18.46. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.39% from its latest reported closing price of $16.00.

The projected annual revenue for First Foundation is $430MM, an increase of 17.43%. The projected annual EPS is $1.37, a decrease of 30.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Foundation. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FFWM is 0.1296%, a decrease of 20.4642%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 44,852K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gmt Capital holds 3,368,494 shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,194,875 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192,275 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,804,190 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763,847 shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 63.26% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,518,870 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466,233 shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 26.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478,545 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441,399 shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFWM by 5.29% over the last quarter.

First Foundation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Foundation Inc. and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they've worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.