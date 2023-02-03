BlackRock Increases Position in Financial Institutions (FISI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.17MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.84% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Financial Institutions is $30.26. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.84% from its latest reported closing price of $25.68.

The projected annual revenue for Financial Institutions is $179MM, a decrease of 9.54%. The projected annual EPS is $3.55, a decrease of 1.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Financial Institutions. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FISI is 0.1005%, an increase of 2.2604%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 12,264K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 570,682 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570,221 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 8.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 450,573 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 444,885 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445,059 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 393,548 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415,348 shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 4.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 358,160 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377,442 shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FISI by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Financial Institutions Declares $0.29 Dividend

Financial Institutions said on August 22, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 received the payment on October 3, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $25.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.98%, the lowest has been 2.82%, and the highest has been 7.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Financial Institutions Background Information

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 600 individuals.

